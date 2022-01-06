BEN vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 38

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Friday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are currently placed sixth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 16 points against their name. They have registered three victories and losses each from six games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place with 15 points. They have a couple of wins, three losses and one tie from six games so far this season.

The Warriors will come into this fixture on the back of a victory against inaugural season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers. The defending champions won the game 31-28 and will look to extend their winning run in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Steelers drew their previous encounter against Season 2 champions U Mumba, with the two teams scoring 24 points each.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 38th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 7th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Amit, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohit, Maninder Singh, Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala, Rohit Gulia, J Darshan, Vikas Khandola, Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Vikas Khandola; Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee