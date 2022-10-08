BEN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 6

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Haryana Steelers in Match 6 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, October 8. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

With this being the first match of the season, both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note. Having said that, let's take a look at the BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction for today's Pro Kabaddi match.

BEN vs HAR Match Details

The Warriors will lock horns with the Steelers in their first match of the season. The game is set to start at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: October 8, 2022, 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Both the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are playing in their first match of the season.

BEN vs HAR Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Bengal Warriors. However, Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Surender Nada, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Sheoran, and Parveen Satpal.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers. However, Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, and Nitin Rawal.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 6

Raider - Maninder Singh (993 raid points in 101 matches)

Bengal Warriors' raider Maninder Singh has earned 993 raid points in 101 matches over the last five seasons. He started his PKL campaign with inaugural season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Maninder has been part of the Warriors' setup over the last four seasons and the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be his fifth with the club.

Defender - Surender Nada (267 tackle points in 92 matches)

Surender Nada represented U Mumba for the the first three seasons of the league before moving to the Bengaluru Bulls. He will ply his trade for the Bengal Warriors in the ongoing season, having left the Harayana Steelers after representing them for three years.

With 267 tackle points to his name, he is expected to play a vital role in the defense.

All-Rounder - Deepak Niwas Hooda (1063 total points in 140 matches)

Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the most experienced players going around. He is expected to play a vital role for the Bengal Warriors in this game and for the rest of the season.

BEN vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' raider Maninder Singh has been a star performer for the franchise over the last few years. The Indian raider has been in good form and one can expect him to continue his fine run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He could serve as a solid captain or vice-captain of your team.

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda is amongst the most experienced players in the Pro Kabaddi League. He can fetch you points in raiding as well as tackling. Niwas Hooda is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 6

Player Name Surender Nada Shrikant Jadhav Joginder Narwal Maninder Singh Deepak Hooda

BEN vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pick players who will start the game. They are likely to fetch more points when compared to substitutes.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Mohit, Surender Nada, Joginder Narwal.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manjeet.

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Girsh Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Rakesh Narwal, Maninder Singh.

