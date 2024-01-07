BEN vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 61

Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be up against each other in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday, January 7, in Mumbai.

Bengal Warriors are going through a tough phase. They have lost four of their last five matches, with one match finishing in a tie. The Warriors have had three wins, four defeats, and two tied games so far.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers have failed to be consistent as well. They have three defeats and two wins in their last five encounters. The Steelers have five victories and four losses from nine matches.

Ahead of the battle between two teams desperate for a win, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and HAR in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

The Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers have played each other only eight times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. This battle belongs to the Haryana Steelers as they have dominated the matches between them.

The Haryana Steelers have beaten the Season 7 champions seven out of eight times, .

The Bengal Warriors have managed to beat the Steelers only on one occasion. However, given the form of both the teams at present, this is expected to be a thrilling contest on the cards.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 1

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers have all gone Haryana’s way.

In their most recent game last season, Jaideep Dahiya (6 points), Meetu Sharma (6 points), Rakesh Narwal and Monu Hooda (5 points each) put up an all-round show to guide the Steelers home.

Manjeet put up a splendid show for Haryana in their other meeting in season 9, picking up 19 points in a spectacular win.

Their last meeting in season 8 finished in a commendable victory for the Haryana Steelers. Vikash Kandola led from the front with 10 points, while Vinay (8 points) and Ashish (6 points) made vital contributions as well.

Here's a short summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (32) beat BEN (26) by 6 points, December 2, 2022. HAR (41) beat BEN (33) by 8 points, October 8, 2022. HAR (46) beat BEN (29) by 17 points, February 4, 2022.