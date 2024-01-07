BEN vs HAR prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 7, 2024

Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will square off in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI, Mumbai, on Sunday at 9 pm IST.

Bengal Warriors have been on a five-match winless streak in the PKL10. However, winning three out of nine games, they find themselves in the ninth spot with 22 points. They are coming off a 51-42 loss against Gujarat Giants despite Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar claiming Super10s.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers Haryana Steelers are going through a rough patch, with three losses in their last five games. Their latest setback was against Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-45, where Chandran Ranjiith's Super 10 and Mohit Nandal's High 5 stood out, while the rest of the team underperformed.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Rahul Sethpal (HAR) - 13.0 credits

Rahul Sethpal (L) with Jaideep Dahiya (R) (Credits: PKL)

Rahul Sethpal has been one of the top defenders for the Steelers this season. He has claimed 27 tackle points from 21 successful tackles, maintaining an impressive average of 3 successful tackles/match.

Rahul’s defensive prowess also includes six Super tackles, joint-most this season with Sumit, and three High 5s with a 61% tackle strike rate. Considering his current form, he will be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your BEN vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Warriors’ Shubham Shinde (L) with Shrikant Jadhav (R) during Giants raid (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde has been one of the top five defenders with 30 successful tackles in nine games. He has claimed 31 tackle points at an impressive average of 3.44 successful tackles/match. He also has a Super 10 and a High 5 in his kitty.

Considering the right corner's fine form, Shubham will be an ideal choice for the vice-captain role in your BEN vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriors (Credits: PKL)

The “Mighty Maninder” has been the strike raider for Bengal Warriors. With a 67% raid strike rate, Maninder has claimed 89 raid points, the second-most this season, from 71 successful raids, including four Super raids. He has also maintained a notable 9.89 average raid points/match along with a 54% success rate.

Given his raiding prowess, Maninder Singh stands as the prime choice for the captain or vice-captain of your BEN vs HAR Dream11 teams.

