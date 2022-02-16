BEN vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 122nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday, February 16. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Warriors are placed 11th in the PKL standings with 47 points from 20 matches this season. They have registered seven wins and 10 losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, with their remaining three games ending in draws.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, also have 47 points to their name from as many games as their opponents. They have five wins, nine losses and six ties thus far this season.

The Bengal Warriors lost their previous PKL encounter against U Mumba by 10 points. They have failed to register a victory in their last six games and stand no chance of making it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to a defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous outing by 12 points. They have failed to secure a win in their last five Pro Kabaddi matches.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 122, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Himanshu, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abozar Mighani, Amit, Ran Singh, Himanshu, Mohit, Maninder Singh, Manjeet.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Ran Singh, Himanshu, Manoj Gowda, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Maninder Singh

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh

