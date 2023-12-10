BEN vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 10, 2023

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) continues to excite fans, the upcoming clash between Bengal Warriors (BEN) and Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) promises an action-packed encounter at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 10, at 8 pm IST.

Both teams are eager to secure a crucial victory, setting the stage for an intense battle. Tamil Thalaivas enter the game with the momentum of a convincing win against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their first outing of the 10th PKL edition, concluding with a scoreline of 42-31.

Ajinkya Pawar emerged as a clutch performer for the team, amassing a remarkable 21 points and showcasing his skills in both raiding and defensive departments. On the flip side, Bengal Warriors have experienced a tight contest against Bengaluru Bulls and a nail-biting tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers in this edition.

Their first battle against Bengaluru Bulls saw them clinch a narrow victory with a score of 32-30. The subsequent game resulted in a thrilling tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Let's look at the three players who can be a part of your team as captain for the upcoming BEN vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Sagar (TAM) - 13.5 Credits

Sagar in Tamil Thalaivas (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Sagar, the seasoned right-corner defender for Tamil Thalaivas, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Having been a consistent presence for the past four editions, Sagar scored an impressive 53 tackle points in the previous season, with a tackle strike rate exceeding 60 percent.

With the team relying heavily on their defense, Sagar aims to continue the positive momentum gained from the earlier win. As captain himself, Sagar stands out as a strong choice for your BEN vs TAM Dream11 captaincy or vice-captaincy pick.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar (TAM) - 14 Credits

Ajinkya in action against Dabang Delhi K.C. (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Ajinkya Pawar, a versatile player for Tamil Thalaivas, has consistently contributed across both raiding and defensive departments. With 141 total points in the last edition, Pawar played a pivotal role in the team's success.

He had a stellar start in the current season, with an outstanding score of 21 points in the first game. With such remarkable consistency, Ajinkya Pawar is a vital pick as your captain in the BEN vs TAM Dream11 squad.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.5 Credits

Maninder Singh in action against Bengaluru Bulls (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

A legendary raider in PKL history, Maninder Singh spearheads the Bengal Warriors with his exceptional raiding skills. Starting the season on a high note, Singh secured a Super 10 against Bengaluru Bulls in the opening contest.

With a consistent track record, averaging over 200 raid points each season, Maninder Singh is undoubtedly a vital captaincy pick for your BEN vs TAM Dream11 squad. His ability to turn the game in Bengal Warriors' favor makes him a top choice for captain or vice-captain.