BEN vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55

The Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the 55th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both teams enter this contest on the back of contrasting results. While Bengal were beaten 36-25 by U Mumba, it was a huge 49-39 win for the Tamil Thalaivas over defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in their last outing. Young Narender scored a whopping 24 raid points in that match.

BEN vs TAM Match Details

The Warriors and the Thalaivas will face off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55.

Date and Time: November 2, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: L W L L W.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W W L L W

BEN vs TAM Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

Tamil Thaaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is yet to recover for the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55

Raider - Narender Hoshiyar

Fresh off a 24-point outing against Dabang Delhi KC, Narender should be full of confidence heading into this match. His reclassification as a raider does nothing to lessen his immense Dream11 appeal.

Defender - Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Ernak has undoubtedly been one of the best Dream11 defenders this season. His form in that left corner position should continue.

All-Rounder - Balaji D

Costing 12.5 credits, Balaji D offers a budget enabler route to accommodate some of the more expensive players in the team.

BEN vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender Hoshiyar

Maninder Singh

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55

Player Name Narender Hoshiyar Maninder Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Sagar Shubham Shinde

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

While the Thalaivas are the form team heading into this contest, this should be a pretty close game. With both teams dependent mainly on one or two raiders, we could be in for a cagey, low-scoring affair.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Sagar, Shubham Shinde, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Narender Hoshiyar and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sagar, Shubham Shinde, and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Girish Ernak.

