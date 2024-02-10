BEN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 10, 2024

Bengal Warriors (BEN) will square off against Telugu Titans (TEL) in the fourth Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 10.

Bengal Warriors experienced a 41-32 loss at the hands of Gujarat Giants in their opening home-leg match. Despite Nitin Kumar securing a Super-10 and Maninder Singh scoring nine points, the Giants dominated both halves. The Warriors defense underperformed with just seven tackle points.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans suffered their 16th loss, the fourth consecutive, in the recent game against Dabang Delhi KC (44-33). Pawan Sehrawat was the top scorer for his side with nine raid points while Robin Chaudhary earned eight points. Mohit was the star defender with a High-5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Nitin Kumar (BEN) - 14.5 credits

Nitin Kumar in action against Telugu TItans (Credits: PKL)

Nitin Kumar has been the fantastic form in the PKL10. He has claimed 137 raid points from 102 successful raids, averaging 8.56. His notable records include seven Super-10s, one in the most recent game against the Gujarat Giants.

Nitin has scored three Super-10s in the last four games, making him a great choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs TEL Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

In frame Shubham Shinde (left) and Rohit Gulia (image via PKL)

Shubham Shinde has not been up to the mark in the last five games, scoring eight tackle points. However, he earned a High-5 against Telugu Titans during the Mumbai leg in December 2023.

Shubham has 54 successful tackles in his account along with three High-5s. With a 48 percent success rate and an impressive average of 3.06, the right-corner defender will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your BEN vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat in action against Bengal Warriors (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat has been in fine form in the last five games, scoring three Super-10s. He also scored a Super-10 against Bengal Warriors in the reverse fixture.

The “High-Flyer” has also contributed to defense with eight tackle points.

Pawan has scored 151 raid points so far in 17 matches, averaging 8.88. He scored his 10th Super-10 in the previous game and will attempt to grab another in the BEN vs TEL Dream11 match.

