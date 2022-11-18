BEN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Home team Telugu Titans will take on former champions Bengal Warriors in Match 85 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight.

The Titans will play their first home match in the PKL since the 2019 season. They have been virtually eliminated from the tournament, having registered only one win in 14 matches, but they will be keen to entertain the home fans with some top-quality kabaddi action.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors are coming off a big defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous game. Ahead of the Warriors vs. Titans clash, here are some Dream11 tips.

BEN vs TEL Match Details

The two teams will battle in the second match of Triple Panga at 8.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Date and Time: November 18, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors: T W T W L

Telugu Titans: L L L L L

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No injury concerns in Bengal Warriors squad.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

There is no official update about any injuries in the Telugu Titans team.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, Vijay Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh has been the most consistent raider for Bengal Warriors in the last four seasons. He scored 14 points in the last game against Puneri Paltan.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj has returned to form in recent matches. The left corner defender earned four points in the battle against Bengaluru Bulls.

All-Rounder - Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda scored only one point in the last game, but he is a top all-rounder and should return to form soon.

BEN vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Siddharth Desai

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Player Name Siddharth Desai Maninder Singh Deepak Hooda Vishal Bhardwaj Girish Ernak

BEN vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak started the season with some fantastic performances in Bengal's defense, but his numbers have dropped in the last few matches. Since the Telugu Titans' raiders are not in the best form, fans should expect Ernak to score big tonight.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vijay Kumar and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Vinay Virender.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

