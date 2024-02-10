BEN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 115

The Bengal Warriors and the Telugu Titans will face off in the 115th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

The hosts had a challenge in their first home fixture against the Gujarat Giants, with Fazel Atrachali's side coming out on top, beating the Warriors 42-31. The defeat does hurt Bengal Warriors' playoff chances, but they're still in with a sniff, especially if they make the most of their remaining home matches.

The Titans, meanwhile, reverted to a stronger starting lineup and gave a good account of themselves against the Dabang Delhi KC, and yet, lost by 11 points. Pawan Sehrawat had a good day in defense, but someone has to step up and do better in the raiding department.

BEN vs TEL Match Details

Match: BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Date and Time: February 10, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Akshay Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Robin Choudhary, Sanjeevi S, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Parvesh Bhainswal/Shankar Gadai.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is easily the best raiding option, given the way Pawan Sehrawat's form has been. He's going to be scoring four tackle points every game, and the all-outs the Titans will likely suffer will hurt his score a lot.

Defender - Mohit Rathee

Telugu Titans' right corner Mohit Rathee was their best player in the last match, scoring six tackle points, and bringing some solidity to their defense. With 32 tackle points in 12 matches, he has had a decent season, and he's one of the more reliable Dream11 picks from the Titans.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar was once again Bengal's best raider in their last outing, scoring a Super 10, despite the match ending in a defeat. He's miles ahead of the next decent Dream11 pick in that category.

BEN vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Nitin Kumar

Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Maninder Singh, Mohit Rathee, and Pawan Sehrawat/Vaibhav Garje.

BEN vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bengal Warriors are a stronger side on paper and have a lot more to play for, but the Titans may have enough to throw a surprise. Dream11 players should still favor the Warriors when selecting their team, with Shubham Shinde certainly due a big haul.

Backing one of Sandeep Dhull and Mohit Rathee is essential, but the same can't be said about Pawan Sehrawat, who was kept quiet by Vaibhav Garje in the reverse fixture.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Rakesh HS and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh. I Vice-captain: Fazel Atrachali.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Vaibhav Garje, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Deepak Singh. I Vice-captain: Vaibhav Garje.