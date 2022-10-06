BEN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the second match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, October 7.

Both teams come into this Southern Derby with new-look squads. Pawan Sehrawat no longer wears a Bulls jersey, with Vikash Khandola his replacement at the auction.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Chillar's move to the Titans' support staff helped them hugely at the auction as they managed to assemble a solid-looking side.

BEN vs TEL Match Details

The home side Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Telugu Titans in the second match of a triple-header. The match will start at 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: October 7, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Both these fierce rivals are taking part in their first match of the season.

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam/GB More, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, and Vikash Khandola.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, and Monu Goyat/Rajnish.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

Raider - Vikash Khandola (613 raid points in 77 matches)

All eyes will be on the big-money signing Vikash Khandola in this Southern Derby. He is easily the best raiding option as he's certain to be the lead raider for the Bulls and should put in the maximum number of raids.

Defender - Mahender Singh (220 tackle points in 87 matches)

Despite a disappointing PKL 8, Mahender Singh remains one of the best left covers in the world. Newly appointed as the Bulls captain, Mahender will look to start this season on a strong note.

All-Rounder - Monu Goyat (592 total points in 87 matches)

There isn't a single all-rounder from either team who is guaranteed to make the starting 7. However, Monu Goyat is the likeliest to do so. He isn't the kind of fluent point-scorer he was a couple of seasons back, but his smart raiding could fetch you some handy points.

DEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Vikash Khandola

Vikash Khandola will want to start his spell with the Bengaluru Bulls with a Super 10 and has what it takes to do so. He's the lead raider of a team that plays with an attacking mentality and should score both raid and Dream11 points.

Abhishek Singh

Marquee signing Abhishek Singh should be the lead raider for the Titans, despite the presence of Siddharth Desai, Ankit Beniwal, and Rajnish. He was in excellent form for U Mumba last season and should carry that into his stint with the Titans.

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

Player Name Vikash Khandola Abhishek Singh Parvesh Bhainswal Mahender Singh Siddharth Desai

BEN vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

While there are many highly-priced all-rounders listed on the Dream11 platform, ensure you pick only the player who makes their team's starting 7. If none of them starts, GB More has a better chance of coming off the bench and scoring points.

BEN vs TELDream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Monu Goyat.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Siddharth Desai, Bharat-II.

Captain: Siddharth Desai | Vice-Captain: Vikash Khandola

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Mahender Singh, and Parvesh Bhainswal.

All-Rounders: GB More.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Abhishek Singh, and Neeraj Narwal.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

