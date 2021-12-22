BEN vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 3

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns against UP Yoddha in Match 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 22. Both sides will meet at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Warriors are the defending champions of the league, having defeated Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the summit clash of PKL 7. The Bengal-based club will look to give their best shot at defending their title.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha finished third in the points table last season to make it to the next stage of the competition. However, a loss against the Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator saw them crash out of the competition.

With the addition of 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal to their squad, the club have boosted their chances of winning the trophy this season. A victory against the defending champions in the season opener will prove to be a great start for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 3, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, Wednesday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Nitin Panwar-I, Pardeep Narwal, Sukesh Hedge.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal, Sukesh Hedge.

Captain: Nitesh Kumar | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 to commence on December 22: Schedule, timings (IST), streaming details

Edited by Anantaajith Ra