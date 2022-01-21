BEN vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 69 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Warriors are currently placed 12th in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 35 points to their name from 12 matches. They have six wins and five losses so far this season, while one game ended in a draw.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are placed one spot below the Warriors. They have 33 points from 11 games in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The UP-based club have four wins and as many losses to their name. They also have three draws this season.

The Bengal Warriors walk into this encounter on the back of a close-fought victory against the Bulls. The former side won the match by a point and will be riding high on confidence.

Meanwhile, the Yoddha also thrashed Puneri Paltan by ten points in their previous Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

Both sides will look to add another victory to their tally when they take on each other in the second game of the day.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 69, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ran Singh, Amit, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Surender Gill.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ran Singh, Amit, Shubham Kumar, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Nitesh Kumar | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar