Bengal Warriors team players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is scheduled to begin in July later this year.

by Vidhi Shah News 23 May 2017, 18:36 IST

Surjeet was one of the most expensive buys at the auctions, going for 73 lakhs to the Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors have not had a run that they could boast of so far in the Pro Kabaddi League, but they surely looked to build a strong side at the auctions ahead of the fifth edition of the domestic league in order to improve their title chances.

Their history has been poor with a seventh place finish in the inaugural season when they won just four out of their total 14 matches. Subsequently, they improved only by a yardstick the next time around to claim the sixth position on the table in the second edition.

The third season saw their best performance when they made the cut to the playoffs but were eventually unable to make it to the finals. And from there on, they again stooped low in the fourth instalment last year, languishing at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins in the entire tournament.

With a new squad this time around, the Bengal team will be looking for a change in their fortunes. As for retentions, they entrusted their faith in Korean player Jang Kun Lee who has been most consistent for the Kolkata-based franchise and has become a local star in the process.

The owners also managed to get in a few bargain buys when it came to Deepak Narwal as a raider and Ran Singh in the capacity of an all-rounder. The presence of young all-rounders in the likes of Bhupender Singh and Srikanth Tewthia will also be an added advantage to the franchise in Season 5.

Key transfers:

1. Surjeet- The man from the Services will play a key role in strengthening the central defence of the team. With his solo body blocks and chain tackles in tandem with the other players, the Bengal defence will surely pose a stiff challenge to the rival raiders.

2. Ran Singh- The former Jaipur all-rounder was picked up the Bengal Warriors to lend solidarity to the side and he will surely be up to the mark in the new season if one has to go by his numbers, 105 tackle points and 49 raid points from his 54 matches so far in the tournament.

Complete Squad:

Jang-Kun Lee (Republic of Korea) Raider Deepak Narwal Raider Anil Kumar Raider Kuldeep Raider Maninder Singh Raider Virender Wazir Singh Raider Vinod Kumar Raider Ameares Mondal Defender Sandeep Malik Defender Surjeet Defender Young Chang Ko Defender Rahul Kumar Defender Shashank Wankhede Defender Bhupender Singh All-Rounder Ran Singh All-Rounder Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat All-Rounder Srikanth Tewthia All-Rounder Vikash All-Rounder

