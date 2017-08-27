Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

The Bengaluru Bulls had defeated the Bengal Warriors earlier in the league.

by Vidhi Shah Preview 27 Aug 2017, 11:00 IST

Can the Bulls impress?

In match no. 49 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Bengal Warriors will take the battle to the mat against the Bulls from Bengaluru at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

Both the teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results, with the Warriors playing out a draw against the Patna day before yesterday. The Bulls are coming off a long break and they lost their last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers by a slender margin of just two points.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier in the league ended in favour of the Bengaluru Bulls for they defeated the side from the East 31-25.

The Bengal Warriors are captained by Surjeet who plays as a defender at the cover position and is quite lethal with his back holds and body blocks. He is assisted by Ran Singh, who plays as a defensive all-rounder and has executed some classic ankle and thigh holds in the corner position.

The Warriors' attack is led by Deepak Narwal at the moment who has been notching up consecutive Super-10's and thus overshadowing the likes of Jang Kun Lee and comeback man, Maninder Singh. To complete the starting seven, Rahul Kumar and Shrikanth Tewthia take to the mat but the two need to buck up and make some greater contributions in the match.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are led by the very rampant Rohit Kumar who has picked up 5 Super-10's in the 9 matches so far. The talismanic captain is supported by Ajay who has the knack of thriving in pressure situations and hence shines on the do-or-die raid.

As for the defence, they have the experienced campaigner Ravinder Pahal in the corner position and the young guns Mahender Singh and Kuldeep Singh who have come to the fore and given glimpses of their talent but need to play a larger role. All-rounder's Ashish and Preetam Chhillar add depth to the side, with the former operating as a prime raider as well.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match prediction

The Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence after managing to draw the last match against Patna despite trailing by 15 points at one point. They will definitely look to relegate Rohit to the bench for the maximum amount of time and if they manage to do so, they will run away with the game as well for the skipper does the bulk of the scoring for the team and the troops seem to crumble in his absence.