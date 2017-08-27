Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Warriors vs Bulls
Will the Warriors be able to tame the Bengaluru Bulls?
Match No. 49 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the Bengal Warriors clashing against the Bengaluru Bulls for the second time in this edition at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.
Bengal Warriors predicted line-up
Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]
Surjeet will not only be in charge of manning the defence of the side but will also have a command on the overall proceedings in the capacity of a captain.
Ran Singh [All-rounder]
Ran Singh in the corner position has been executing some key tackles with his ankle and thigh holds on the approaching raiders.
Jang Kun Lee [Raider]
The Korean import swiftness and agility allows him to fetch points on the rival defence in flash of a second, leaving them hapless.
Maninder Singh [Raider]
Maninder Singh can rip apart the rival defence while raiding as was evident with his performance in the initial matches.
Deepak Narwal [Raider]
Deepak has been notching up consecutive Super-10's and has been spearheading the attack for the side.
Rahul Kumar [Defender]
Rahul will come into play during the combination tackles and will have to work in tandem with Ran Singh and Surjeet.
Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]
He will add depth to the side given his past playing experience in the PKL and the ability to raid as well as defend.
Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup
Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]
With 5 Super 10's to his credit in just 9 matches so far in the league, Rohit will look to lead the team by example yet again.
Ajay [Raider]
Ajay is vital to the success of the side given his prowess to shine on the do-or-die raids.
Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]
The young gun has been on point with his tackles and will be the key man to stop Deepak Narwal in his tracks.
Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]
Preetam will be utilized effectively when it comes to the chain tackle from the cover positions.
Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]
Ashish adds depth to the attack and has showcased that he can fetch the raid points and execute tackles on the other shore at the same time.
Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]
The veteran is lethal with his ankle holds in the corner position and will look to execute the same against Maninder and Jang Kun Lee.
Kuldeep Singh [Left Corner Defender]
Kuldeep has been in decent form, adding a whole lot of strength to the defence and thus putting up a formidable wall in the defence.