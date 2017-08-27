Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Warriors vs Bulls

Will the Warriors be able to tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah News 27 Aug 2017, 12:34 IST

Match No. 49 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the Bengal Warriors clashing against the Bengaluru Bulls for the second time in this edition at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet will not only be in charge of manning the defence of the side but will also have a command on the overall proceedings in the capacity of a captain.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

Ran Singh in the corner position has been executing some key tackles with his ankle and thigh holds on the approaching raiders.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean import swiftness and agility allows him to fetch points on the rival defence in flash of a second, leaving them hapless.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

Maninder Singh can rip apart the rival defence while raiding as was evident with his performance in the initial matches.

Deepak Narwal [Raider]

Deepak has been notching up consecutive Super-10's and has been spearheading the attack for the side.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

Rahul will come into play during the combination tackles and will have to work in tandem with Ran Singh and Surjeet.

Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]

He will add depth to the side given his past playing experience in the PKL and the ability to raid as well as defend.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

With 5 Super 10's to his credit in just 9 matches so far in the league, Rohit will look to lead the team by example yet again.

Ajay [Raider]

Ajay is vital to the success of the side given his prowess to shine on the do-or-die raids.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

The young gun has been on point with his tackles and will be the key man to stop Deepak Narwal in his tracks.

Preetam Chhillar [All-rounder]

Preetam will be utilized effectively when it comes to the chain tackle from the cover positions.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

Ashish adds depth to the attack and has showcased that he can fetch the raid points and execute tackles on the other shore at the same time.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

The veteran is lethal with his ankle holds in the corner position and will look to execute the same against Maninder and Jang Kun Lee.

Kuldeep Singh [Left Corner Defender]

Kuldeep has been in decent form, adding a whole lot of strength to the defence and thus putting up a formidable wall in the defence.