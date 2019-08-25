Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can Maninder guide Bengal to the top of the table? (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Haryana Steelers at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi on Monday, 26th August at 7:30 PM IST.

Bengal last played against the Patna Pirates and beat them 35-26 and sit in a comfortable position on the points table.

The Steelers too come off a win as they beat U Mumba 30-27 in a closely contested game last Monday.

Team News: Bengal Warriors

Despite conceding an early lead to the Pirates, Bengal came back to never go behind again. Maninder Singh and Prapanjan were clinical with their raiding with 10 and 6 raid points respectively while Nabibakhsh got 3 raid points to his name. All three are expected to continue in their positions.

In defence, Rinku Narwal was brilliant with 5 tackle points while Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh in the right side of the defence did well. Vijin Thangadurai in the left cover was the weak link for Bengal and he could be replaced by Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Team News: Haryana Steelers

The Steelers won the match largely due to the efforts of Vikash Khandola who got 9 raid points and the vital contributions from the substitutes who got 7 of the 30 points won by the Steelers. Both Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen were lacklustre in their performances getting just 1 raid point and Selvamani K could replace Naveen.

In defence, Ravi Kumar and Sunil in the right cover and corner positions did well while Parveen in the left cover had a bad outing. No changes are expected in the defensive lineup due to the positive result.

Predicted Starting 7: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Selvamani K/ Naveen, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Ravi Kumar and Parveen.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Vikash Khandola becomes a must-have as far as the raiders are concerned while Maninder Singh and Prapanjan are the other options to be considered along with Prashanth Kumar Rai.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh is the only reliable all-rounder due to the uncertainty over the starting of both Naveen and Kuldeep Singh.

Defenders: Jeeva Kumar warrants a position in all fantasy teams due to his good form while the Bengal corners can be picked for your team. Sunil from Haryana provides a good alternative and so does Ravi Kumar while Dharmaraj Cheralathan is too expensive to accommodate.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Vikash Khandola, Jeeva Kumar, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, and Rinku Narwal.

Captain: Vikash Khandola Vice Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vikash Khandola, Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ravi Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Langde, Baldev Singh and Jeeva Kumar.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice Captain: Vikash Khandola.