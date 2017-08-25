Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will Bengal Warriors manage to keep Pardeep Narwal at bay?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 25 Aug 2017, 10:56 IST

The Warriors will be keen to impress

Match No. 46 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature the defending champions, Patna Pirates in action against the Warriors from Bengal at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Both teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results with Bengal scoring a win against UP Yoddha by just a single point while the Patna Pirates went down against the Puneri Paltan in what was their first loss of the season.

Patna Pirates bank heavily on their lead raider, Pardeep Narwal's onslaught to succeed given the fact that his rampant raiding often leaves the rival defence hapless on the mat. A testament to his skills was visible in the match against Pune, when the raider was out on the bench for more than 10 minutes off the entire match time and yet managed to score 19 raid points in a losing cause.

Assisting him in the attack is Monu Goyat, Vikas Jaglan and all-rounder Vinod Kumar who have been quite decent with their performances so far. The defence of the team will have to buck up against the Bengal attack and the main responsibility for stopping the raiders in their tracks will be upon Vishal Mane and Sachin Shingade. They will further be aided by the likes of Jaideep and Satish.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will have to bank on their defence to come good to stop Pardeep in his tracks. Surjeet is this context will have a larger role to play as the cover defender and the skipper of the side. He will be assisted by the likes of Ran Singh, Rahul Kumar and Srikanth Tewthia.

The attack will feature the Korean import, Jang Kun Lee alongside the comeback man, Maninder Singh and Deepak Narwal who will have to ensure that they keep the scoreboard ticking. Deepak particularly has been in great form and should look to continue in the same manner.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match prediction

If Bengal Warriors has to win this match, the main strategy to be employed by the team is to relegate Pardeep Narwal to the bench for the maximum amount of time. For that will not only ensure that the scoreline remains on a pause from the Patna end but also it will hinder the confidence of the team in a large manner. The advantage then should be banked upon by the Bengal raiders, Deepak and Co. and thus if one has to call the match, it will be in favour of the Warriors.