Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the Bengal Warriors utilize their second chance at qualifying with a win against the Pirates?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 26 Oct 2017, 10:09 IST

Patna Pirates are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

In the second qualifier of the Super-Playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, it will the Bengal Warriors clashing against the defending champions Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

In their last fixture, the Bengal Warriors suffered a heavy loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants with their rivals sealing the spot in the finals while the Patna Pirates are coming off consecutive wins from their last two eliminators against the Haryana Steelers and the Puneri Paltan.

The winner of this fixture will make the cut to the all-important final encounter which is to be held on Saturday evening at the same venue.

The head-to-head between these two teams stand narrowly in favour of the Bengal Warriors because their two matches have ended in a tie and the sole win for the Warriors was by a slender margin of two points.

The Bengal Warriors will be looking to bounce back in a huge manner post the defeat against Gujarat which might have served as a reality check wherein neither their defence not the attack was up to the mark. Maninder Singh was rendered out of the equation time and again and in his absence, neither Jang Kun Lee nor Deepak Narwal could lead the attack in a substantial manner. Moreover, the defence also lacked sheen with Ran Singh, Surjeet, Srikanth not coming to the party against the Patna attack. Thus, the team will have to pull up their socks in the knockout against Patna.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have been brilliant with their attack being led by the captain Pardeep Narwal and second raider, Monu Goyat, both of whom can bail the team out of trouble at any given point in time as was evident in the match against Pune.

The defence is not performing up to their potential and the likes of Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Jawahar Dagar and Jaideep would be looking to contribute more to the scoreline. The inclusion of all-rounder Vijay has added balance and depth to the side which will prove to be vital against the Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match prediction

Given the way Patna has been performing, one could call this match in their favour for Bengal will not only have to ensure that their raiders do the job but the greater task at hand will be to keep Pardeep and Monu out of the equation which might not be easy.