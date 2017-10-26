Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bengal vs Patna

How will the Bengal defence stop the rampant Pardeep Narwal?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 26 Oct 2017, 11:58 IST

Pardeep Narwal has been on top form this season.

In Qualifier No. 2 of the Super-Playoffs in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Bengal Warriors will take to the mat against the Patna Pirates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Bengal Warriors predicted line up

Vinod Kumar (All-rounder)

Vinod Kumar should be brought into the side in place of Young Chang Ko who has been all but dismal in the cover position.

Surjeet Singh (Defender)

Surjeet will have to showcase his defensive best with body blocks and dashes being executed to perfection against Patna.

Maninder Singh (Raider)

He will spearhead the attack for the side and look to take advantage of the weak links in the Patna defence.

Deepak Narwal (Raider)

Deepak will be the second-in-charge and will be responsible to keep the scoreboard ticking in Maninder's absence.

Jang Kun Lee (Raider)

The swift and agile raider should step up to the challenge and lead the way when it comes to bonus attempts.

Shrikant Tewthia (All rounder)

Srikanth picked up 4 vital tackle points in the last match against Gujarat and will be looking to target the likes of Monu and Pardeep Narwal.

Ran Singh (All rounder)

The experienced all-rounder plays a major role as a corner defender and will be eager to inflict the lethal ankle and body holds.

Patna Pirates predicted line up

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Pardeep Narwal turned the game in his team's favour bailing them out of trouble with his rampant raiding on the other shore.

Vishal Mane (Defender)

Vishal Mane is a brute defender who can completely render the raiders hapless on his day with body blocks and dashes.

Sachin Shingade (Defender)

Sachin will have to be on point to put forth an impregnable wall in the cover areas to evade the running hand touches.

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Monu Goyat is a valuable asset for a side in the capacity of a second raider who relieves the pressure partially off Pardeep's shoulders.

Jaideep (Defender)

Jaideep will look to target Maninder Singh and thereby halt the scoreline of the Bengal Warriors from one end.

Vijay (All rounder)

The new, young recruit has the ability to perform on both ends of the mat which brings about greater depth and balance in the side.

Jawahar Dagar (All rounder)

He will look to increase the frequency of his tackles by operating on the front line of the defence, especially in the third raid scenarios.