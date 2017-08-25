Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Warriors vs Pirates

Surjeet with his blocks or Pardeep with his raids, who will come out on top today?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 25 Aug 2017, 11:52 IST

The Bengal Warriors will looking to get past the Pirates

In match no. 46 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Bengal Warriors will take the battle across to the defending champions, the Patna Pirates at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai. It promises to be a high-scoring affair, given the sides' attacking prowess.

Here's how they are expected to start!

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet has been on song with his mighty body blocks and back holds and will shoulder the responsibility of keeping Pardeep Narwal at bay.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

Ran Singh in tandem with Surjeet has been putting up a formidable wall in the defense for the Bengal Warriors.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean raider's ability to fetch points in heaps in the attack and his prowess in the do-or-die raids, add to the team's overall strength.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

Maninder Singh can be rampant while raiding if he comes into his very own as was evident in the initial matches.

Deepak Narwal [Raider]

He was stellar in the last match in the attack, bagging a Super-10 and will look to continue in a similar manner.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

Rahul has been of key importance while executing combination tackles which require brute strength.

Vinod Kumar [All-rounder]

Vinod Kumar is a key cog in the machine for the Warriors and has the ability to bail the team out of trouble whether it is with his raids or tackles.

Patna Pirates predicted line-up

Pardeep Narwal (c) [Raider]

The young captain has been sensational on the mat since the very first match and amassed 19 points in the last match.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Monu assists the attack alongside Pardeep and except the rare occasion, he has also been quite impressive with his performances on the mat.

Vinod Kumar [Raider]

He adds depth to the side for he may be a frontline raider but has also showcased his defensive prowess on the mat many a time.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

The Bengal raiders will have to be wary of this mighty man given his strong body blocks and dashes across the mat.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

In tandem with Vishal Mane, Sachin puts up an impregnable defensive wall for the Patna Pirates.

Jaideep [Left Corner Defender]

He has proved his mettle with the precision and timing of his tackles and will look to replicate the same against the Warriors.

Vikas Jaglan [Raider]

Vikas will be utilized as the third choice raider given his ability to shine in pressure situations during the match.