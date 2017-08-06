Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bengal vs UP

Will the Bengal defence be able to stop the UP raiders in their tracks?

by Vidhi Shah Opinion 06 Aug 2017, 12:02 IST

UP are favourites going into the match

In the Nagpur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the 16th match will feature the Bengal Warriors taking the attack across to the UP Yoddha at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium. Both teams are high on confidence, having notched up wins in their respective last matches, the Warriors defeating the Telugu Titans while the UP Yoddha taming the Bengaluru Bulls last night.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet got just one point in the match against the Titans which won't work against the UP raiders and thus he has to showcase his quality body blocks.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

His experience and timing with respect to tackle will come to the fore when he combines with Surjeet to enforce tackles on the mat.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean was on song in the first match with 8 raid points and will hope to continue in the same fashion.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

On his comeback, Maninder carried on right from where he left in the first season, picking up 11 raid points against the Titans.

Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]

With considerable playing experience in the PKL, he needs to come good in the defence more particularly.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

One of the lesser experienced fellows in the squad, Rahul has to put a great show in the defence in order to cement his place in the playing 7.

Bhupender Singh [All-rounder]

The former U Mumba recruit should be ideally used more in the defence and as the third choice raider for do-or-die raids.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

The captain has been leading by example specifically in the last match wherein he picked up 9 raid points.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

He left the court midway due to a minor injury in the match last night but will be looking to make a strong comeback nonetheless.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

He is the key cog in the machine for the Yoddha given his ability to shine in the defence while also assisting the attack.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

The body blocks and pushes across the mat require brute strength, the source of which is veteran defender, Jeeva Kumar.

Surender Singh [Raider]

The third choice raider for the team who comes on as a substitute should be given a chance in the playing 7 to showcase his mettle.

Nitesh Kumar [Right Corner Defender]

He has been quite impressive in the defence and will look to build up on his tally of tackle points.

Pankaj [All-rounder]

The young gun made his debut in the last match and executed two key tackles, he will be keen to repeat the same in increased numbers against the Warriors.

