Bengaluru Bulls schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Bengaluru Bulls for PKL 9

The Bengaluru Bulls will start their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against the Telugu Titans in Match 2 of the competition. The Bulls will play their first match of the season at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi will be hosted across Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai. The group-stage matches of the competition will kickstart in Bangalore and then move to Pune before concluding in Mumbai.

The Bengaluru Bulls finished fourth in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They will look to give their opponents a run for their money in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The team will be without the services of star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who'll ply his trade for Tamil Thalaivas this season.

Bengaluru Bulls schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced towards the end of October or early November.

Here's a look at the Bulls' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 2 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 9 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 12: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 14 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 16: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 23 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 19: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 29 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 22: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 33 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 23: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Match 36 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 45 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 48 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 53 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 6: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Mach 62 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Bengaluru Bulls full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is the Bengaluru Bulls' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Raiders

Vikash Khandola Bharat GB More Lal Manohar Yadav Harmanjit Singh Nageshor Tharu Neeraj Narwal

Defenders

Mahender Singh Aman Rajnesh Rohit Kumar Saurabh Nandal Vinod L Naik Yash Hooda Sudhakar Kadam Mayur Kadam

All-rounders

Sachin Narwal Rahul Khatik

