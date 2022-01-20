Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After a sudden change of schedule in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season, the match between the Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates has been postponed. The Bengaluru Bulls will still be in action on January 20, but against the Bengal Warriors instead of the Pirates.

The Bulls will have to quickly reconfigure their strategy. Placed third in the points table currently, they are still among the favorites to win this season's PKL.

In their last match, they faced the same opponents they were slated to face on Thursday – Patna. That game didn’t go well for them as the Pirates defeated Bengaluru by a comfortable margin of seven points, 38-31, on Sunday.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, recorded a narrow one-point victory against the Telugu Titans on Monday. Despite their captain and ace raider Maninder Singh’s super-10, they lost 27-28.

Currently placed eighth in the points table, Bengal don’t have much time to turn their season around. Maninder’s brilliance has to be complemented adequately by his teammates. Otherwise, their chances of making the playoffs will just fade away.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

The success of the Bulls this season has revolved around the performance of Pawan Sehrawat. He managed another super-10 in the match against the Pirates. But those 10 points came early in the match and he failed to make a big impact beyond that.

Their other two raiders in the starting 7 for that match, Bharat and Chandran Ranjit, didn’t rise to the occasion. Hence, Deepak Narwal and Dong Geon were brought in from the bench. But the duo managed just one touch point between them.

In this game, the coach and the captain will have to decide who is most likely to provide enough assistance to Sehrawat.

The defense, though, did an excellent job against Patna. Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal scored six points each. These two, along with Mayur Kadam and Aman, are likely to continue in the starting 7.

Probable Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman.

Bengal Warriors

Unlike Bengaluru, Bengal have failed to make use of their raiding ace Maninder Singh’s form this season. More would be expected from Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibaksh as raiders.

Iranian defender Abozar Mighani had an underwhelming night against the Titans. But he has the experience to turn things around. He also has good support in the form of Ran Singh, who scored four tackle points on Monday.

Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

A last minute change in schedule will cause difficulties for both teams. While Bengaluru will have to plan for a completely different opponent, the Warriors need to get back in game mode at short notice.

Bengaluru are the clear favorites with Pawan’s hot streak behind them. In Maninder, the 2019 champions have a good antidote. But will there be enough contributions from others? That’s what Bengal’s fans will be wondering heading into this game.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls regain their winning form by beating Bengal Warriors.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls 6 votes so far