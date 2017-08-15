Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

A better defensive unit gives Gujarat the advantage going into their match against Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar will be up against the Iranian defence pair of Mighani and Atrachali

A contest between table toppers in the Pro Kabaddi League is bound to set the expectations soaring. But that doesn’t seem to be the case when it’s a contest between two unequal teams. Despite sitting at the top of Zone B, Bengaluru Bulls haven't exactly performed as a champion unit and have a plethora of problems to think about going into their game against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, August 15 2017

On the other hand, despite their hat trick of home leg wins, Gujarat’s success has come on the back of some not so bright Kabaddi as the team’s raiders are yet to produce performances worthy of table toppers.

Yet there is no doubt that both teams will be putting their best foot forward on Tuesday as the stakes are high in the inter zonal encounter. With three wins and three losses, Bengaluru Bulls need a performance that would restore their belief in themselves, that belief that was on show in the first couple of matches where the team, despite being short on star names, emerged victorious on the back of some fine kabaddi.

After that, things haven’t fallen into place for the team as familiar foes have rocked their boat.

The team’s last win came against Bengal Warriors when Ajay Kumar finished with 8 points to go with Rohit’s 6. The next match saw the team lose to the weakest team of the Zone, Tamil Thalaivas when Ajay Kumar returned with just one point in front of Rohit’s 11.

Clearly, the lack of a reliable raiding partnership is hurting the Bulls and they would need Ajay to step up more regularly to get the team back to winning ways.

For Gujarat Fortunegiants, the question mark over Sukesh Hegde refuses to leave. Although the team won their last fixture against Jaipur Pink Panthers with ease, Hegde didn’t score a single raid point as young Sachin took care of the raiding points.

That, however, did little to hide Hegde’s lack of form and it remains to be seen how long does the management persist with him in such a scenario. As for the defence, the Iranian pair of Mighani and Atrachali is proving to be lethal in Season 5.

Mighani has 17 points from 6 games and Atrachali has 14 from an equal number of appearances, clearly underlining the impact the two have had on the team's campaign.

Even rookie Parvesh Bhainswal is chipping in with good support and that’s the secret behind the team’s current form.

Gujarat has won three games on the trot and will look to extend their good run, but their raiding department remains a cause of worry.

For Bulls though, it all comes down to Rohit Kumar and since Kumar will be up against one of the best defence units of Season 5, it is again the home team that will start the match as favorites.