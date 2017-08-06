Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bengaluru vs Patna

Can the Bulls pull back things in front of their home crowd against the defending champions?

The Bulls would need to rise back after their first defeat on Saturday

Patna Pirates have begun their fifth season as one would have expected the defending champions to begin. Despite having a squad that hardly resembles the one that lifted the PKL title in the last two seasons, the team still has that ‘champion’ feel about them. They have completely dominated the first two games and would like their winning streak to not be snapped against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Bulls, on the other hand, faced their first defeat on Saturday after looking shaky against the Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. Up against Patna Pirates, they would need to put in something special to get their campaign back on track.

Patna Pirates predicted line-up

Pardeep Narwal (C) [Raider]

Narwal is yet to come into his own in PKL 5 but hasn’t disappointed at all on the points front. He has notched up 27 points in just 2 appearances and one can only imagine the destruction he can incur when he is at his peak, which doesn’t seem too far.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Goyat has played the perfect supporting cast to Narwal’s heroics, quietly picking up points when the opposition is still reeling under Narwal’s destruction. One can see him quietly rise up on the raid points leaderboard soon in the next few matches.

Vinod Kumar [Raider]

The last match against Telugu Titans saw another Patna Pirates raider making an impact and that was the little known Vinod Kumar. Although he came in at a time when his team was in an evidently comfortable position, that shouldn’t take anything away from Kumar’s performance and one can only expect him to put in similar performances for the team under crunch situations.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

Mane is yet to make an impact in the Season 5 as one would have expected him to. However, just gauging the veteran’s performance over two matches would be a little unfair and he is sure to get more matches.

Jaideep [Left Corner Defender]

Jaideep impressed one and all with some powerful tackles in the game against Telugu Titans and might find himself drafted in the playing 7 ahead of some of the bigger names in the game against Bengaluru Bulls.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

Just like Mane, Shingade’s season too is yet to take off but there is no doubt about his capabilities and he remains a vital cog in Patna’s defence.

Satish [Right Corner Defender]

Satish will need to raise his game to keep getting chances in the league but with Patna having won the first two games, it is unlikely for him to get dropped in only their third match.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted line-up

Rohit Kumar (C) [Raider]

He has been thoroughly impressive as a raider and has started off this season in a grand fashion with 3 Super 10s to his name.

Ajay Kumar [Raider]

A lot has been expected from the youngster and it may be a case of pressure taking a toll that he hasn’t yet performed the way the Bulls would like him to. Given his quality, a strong performance isn’t too far.

Ashish Kumar [All Rounder]

Kumar has done decently in the limited chances that he has received to raid but having been retained by the management ahead of the auctions, the onus is on him to take even greater responsibility.

Preetam Chhillar [All Rounder]

The team’s second all rounder spot is what has bothered the team with Preetam Chhillar failing to deliver what’s being expected of him. However, given his experience, he will find himself in the thick of the things against Patna.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

Although no Dhoni, this Mahender Singh has shown that he possesses the potential to be the next big thing of the Pro Kabaddi League with his thigh and ankle holds.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

He might have missed the team’s last match but the team doesn’t have any bigger name than Pahal in the defence and if it’s not an injury that’s keeping him out, he will make a comeback to the team soon.

Kuldeep Singh [Left Corner Defender]

Singh will find it hard to break it into the team but with the presence of Pahal in the right corner, Kuldeep should be the first choice in the Left corner for the Bulls.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 8