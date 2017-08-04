Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Thalaivas

Can the Tamil Thalaivas tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 04 Aug 2017, 12:37 IST

The Bulls defeated the Telugu Titans in their opening match

The 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against the new entrants, Tamil Thalaivas at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. Both teams have had a good recovery period from their last match and are coming off contrasting results.

The Bulls won their match against the Telugu Titans while the Thalaivas suffered a defeat against the Titans itself in the inaugural match.

Live commentary: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Aug 4, 2017

Bengaluru Bulls predicted line-up

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

The captain came into his own last match bagging a Super 10 and thus led his team by example.

Ajay [Raider]

The raiding duties are shared by Ajay who also carried his form from last season and showcased his worth for the new franchise.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

The defender executed three successful tackles in the match against the Titans and will look to continue in the same fashion.

Gurvinder Singh [Raider]

Gurvinder Singh needs to be given an increased opportunity in the attack to bag some raid points for the team.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

The retained player by the Bengaluru Bulls has to still prove the faith that the management reposed in him prior to the auctions.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

The ankle hold from the 'Hawk' is the most lethal and he will be the real force in the defence of the Bengaluru Bulls.

Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]

He needs to buckle up and showcase his mettle in the tackle for he was not particularly in form in the last match.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

The World Cup star has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as a captain and will be responsible for the bulk of raiding.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit was impressive in the attack playing second fiddle to Ajay, he picked up seven points as compared to Ajay's six in the first match.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

He gave glimpses of his talent in the first match, amassing three valuable points against the Titans and will look to build up on that tally.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

The defensive stalwart has yet to showcase his strong tackles and brute strength to full effect in the new season.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

The experienced campaigner provides the much-needed support to Amit in the defence to stop the raiders in their tracks.

Vineet Kumar [Raider]

He is the third choice raider for the team in the absence of Ajay and Prapanjan, as such he gets fewer opportunities to raid.

Vijin Thangadurai [Right Cover Defender]

The young gun needs to showcase his mettle as a defender by executing some key tackles, unlike the last match where he failed to amass a single point.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Fixtures for wildcard matches revealed, will take place on October 6-12