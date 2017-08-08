Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Bulls vs Titans

Will the Telugu Titans be able to tame the Bengaluru Bulls?

by Vidhi Shah Opinion 08 Aug 2017, 11:06 IST

Bulls' Rohit Kumar was impressive in the last game despite the defeat

The 19th match of the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will witness the Bengaluru Bulls clashing against the Telugu Titans at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

Both the teams are coming off big margin losses from their last match which was against the same opposition, the Pirates from Patna. The Bulls previously defeated the Titans in the Hyderabad leg and will be eager to repeat the same performance.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted lineup

Rohit Kumar (c) [Raider]

He spearheads the charge for the Bulls not only in the capacity of a captain but also as the lead raider, already has three Super-10's to his name.

Ajay [Raider]

The second raider in charge, Ajay assists the attack for the Bulls and is responsible for shining on the do-or-die raids as well.

Mahender Singh [Left Cover Defender]

The young gun has been a force to reckon with in the defence except in the last match against Pirates but will be keen to showcase his might.

Gurvinder Singh [Raider]

He is gradually improving with every passing match and is the third choice raider for the Bulls.

Ashish Kumar [All-rounder]

The retained player has the ability to shine in the defence and attack which lends an added depth to the squad.

Ravinder Pahal [Right Corner Defender]

The experienced campaigner is famous for his lethal ankle hold and he should showcase more of the same against the Titans.

Sachin Kumar [Left Corner Defender]

He has to come into his own and combine with others to put up a stronger show in the defence.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

After a slump in his form, Rahul picked up a Super-10 in a losing cause against the Pirates, however, he will continue in a similar fashion and spearhead the attack.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Nilesh Salunke has been in decent form but needs to be more rampant while raiding in order to make a real difference.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit has given glimpses of his talent in a few matches and should build up on the same.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The all-rounder is used more in the capacity of a defender and has put in quite a few good performance but lacks the consistency.

Rohit Rana [Left Cover Defender]

The coach needs to repose his faith in this experienced campaigner and instil confidence such that he is able to execute those deadly blocks and holds.

Amit Chhillar [Left Corner Defender]

Amit has experience by his side which can add to the teams' strength if he gets a place in the starting seven.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

Rakesh Kumar has to be the one marshalling the troops on the mat in the capacity of a senior player and also be able to lead by example.

