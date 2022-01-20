BLR vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 67

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 67 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Bulls are currently placed third in the PKL standings with 39 points to their name from 11 encounters. They have registered seven victories and three losses so far this season, while their remaining one game ended in a draw.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have 30 points from 11 encounters in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

With five wins and as many losses, the Bengal-based club are currently placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi points table. Their remaining PKL encounter ended in a tie.

The Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous PKL match against the Patna Pirates by seven points. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors walk into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Telugu Titans.

The Warriors won the game by a solitary point and will be riding high on confidence.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, Amit, Ran Singh, Mayur Jagannath, Bharat, Pawan Sherawat, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abozar Mighani, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Vijin Thangadurai, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Chandran Ranjit, Sukesh Hegde

Captain: Saurabh Nandal | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabibaksh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar