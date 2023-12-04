BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 4, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors are set to clash in the sixth match of the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The game is slated for Monday at 9 PM IST.

Bengaluru Bulls lost their opening fixture against the Gujarat Giants by 34-31. Despite a strong start in the first half, leading 14-20, the Giants staged a comeback, securing 20 points compared to the Bulls' 11 in the second half. Vikash Kandola and Bharat contributed with 6 raid points each, while Vishal and Aman earned three tackle points each.

The Bengal Warriors had a challenging season in the 2022 PKL, managing to secure only eight victories out of 22 matches, including three ties, and accumulating a total of 53 points. Girish Ernak emerged as their standout defender, leading with 50 successful tackles, and captain Maninder Singh concluded the season as their top raider.

This season, Maninder will be backed by Nitin Rawal, Shrikant Jadhav, and Shubam Shinde, all of whom are enthusiastic about helping their team kick off the season on a positive note.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Aman Antil (BLR) - 14.0 credits

Aman Antil of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: Bengaluru Bulls)

Aman, the left-corner defender, delivered an impressive performance last season, securing the position of the second-best defender for the Bengaluru Bulls. He contributed to 57 successful tackles, achieved three High 5s, and executed as many Super tackles. With a total of 60 tackle points, he claimed the fifth spot on the leaderboard for the most tackle points.

Aman showcased his skills with three successful tackles out of five attempts in the opening game of the current season, indicating a strong start. Considering his form, he stands as an ideal choice for the vice-captain in your BLR vs BEN Dream11 team.

#2 Bharat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: Bengaluru Bulls) Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriors (credits: PKL)

Bharat was the second-best raider last season with 222 successful raids. He claimed 279 raid points with 16 Super 10s and 11 Super raids. This season, he kicked off his campaign with a decent performance, securing 6 raid points in five successful raids.

With a track record of consistency and the potential to deliver standout performances, Bharat is poised to aim for an even better showing this time.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriors (credits: PKL)

The Mighty Mani- Maninder Singh- had a stellar performance in the previous season, leading with the highest number of Super raids at 11 in 21 matches. He concluded as the top raider for Bengal Warriors, amassing 238 raid points, executing 180 successful raids, and achieving 14 Super 10s.

In his overall PKL career spanning 122 matches, Maninder is positioned just behind one of the greatest PKL raiders, Pardeep Narwal. Maninder boasts 958 successful raids, 1231 raid points, 42 Super raids, and 63 Super 10s.

Indeed, his consistency and ability to create game-changing moments make him a top choice for the captain of your Dream11 team.