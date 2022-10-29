BLR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the 45th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Saturday (October 29) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Both teams are in the top half of the standings, with Delhi amassing 27 points and the Bulls 24. Delhi have suffered back-to-back defeats after five straight wins to start the season, the most recent one being a 35-39 loss to the Bengal Warriors. While the defense and Naveen Kumar did their part, lack of support from the other raiders saw them getting outplayed by the Warriors.
Meanwhile, the well-rested Bulls last took the mat in a 31-31 draw with Patna Pirates. Young raider Bharat has well and truly made the lead raider spot his own, with Vikash Khandola not in the greatest of form. While their corners have been doing fairly well, Bulls' cover defending is a spot of bother.
BLR vs DEL Match Details
Both teams clash in the first game of a tripleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45
Date and Time: October 29, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
BLR vs DEL Recent Form Guide
Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: D W W L L
Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L L W W W
BLR vs DEL Probable Playing 7s
Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Probable Playing 7
Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh
Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update
No major injury concerns
Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7
Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar
BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45
Raider - Bharat
With 72 raid points in seven games, Bharat has emerged the Bulls' lead raider over record signing Vikash Khandola. Expect his golden run of form to continue.
Defender - Krishan Dhull
Dhull remains one of the best defenders in PKL 9, scoring 23 tackle points in seven games. He'll look to get more defensive solidity to his team and help them get back to winning ways.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
There isn't much of a choice in this section, with Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal the only proper options. Malik has done better, so, he's the better pick on paper.
BLR vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Naveen Kumar
Bharat
Five Must-Picks for BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45
BLR vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Despite Delhi's defeats, Naveen Kumar remains the best captaincy option in the game. He's in excellent form and will need some stopping. However, Bharat's ascendancy to the lead raider's position over Vikash shouldn't go unnoticed either.
BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Aman
All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal
Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, and Naveen Kumar
Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull
BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Mahender Singh, Krishan Dhull, Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik
Raiders: Bharat and Naveen Kumar
Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Bharat