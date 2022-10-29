BLR vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the 45th game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Saturday (October 29) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both teams are in the top half of the standings, with Delhi amassing 27 points and the Bulls 24. Delhi have suffered back-to-back defeats after five straight wins to start the season, the most recent one being a 35-39 loss to the Bengal Warriors. While the defense and Naveen Kumar did their part, lack of support from the other raiders saw them getting outplayed by the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the well-rested Bulls last took the mat in a 31-31 draw with Patna Pirates. Young raider Bharat has well and truly made the lead raider spot his own, with Vikash Khandola not in the greatest of form. While their corners have been doing fairly well, Bulls' cover defending is a spot of bother.

BLR vs DEL Match Details

Both teams clash in the first game of a tripleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Date and Time: October 29, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: D W W L L

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L L W W W

BLR vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, Ravi Kumar

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Raider - Bharat

With 72 raid points in seven games, Bharat has emerged the Bulls' lead raider over record signing Vikash Khandola. Expect his golden run of form to continue.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Dhull remains one of the best defenders in PKL 9, scoring 23 tackle points in seven games. He'll look to get more defensive solidity to his team and help them get back to winning ways.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

There isn't much of a choice in this section, with Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal the only proper options. Malik has done better, so, he's the better pick on paper.

BLR vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Bharat Saurabh Nandal Vikash Khandola

BLR vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Despite Delhi's defeats, Naveen Kumar remains the best captaincy option in the game. He's in excellent form and will need some stopping. However, Bharat's ascendancy to the lead raider's position over Vikash shouldn't go unnoticed either.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Aman

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, and Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Krishan Dhull, Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Bharat and Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Bharat

