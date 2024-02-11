BLR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 11, 2024

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in the sixth Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Bengaluru Bulls are in the midst of a disappointing run, winning seven out of their 19 games. They suffered their 10th defeat in the previous game against the Puneri Paltan (40-31). Parteek was the star player with a High-5 while Sushil bagged nine raid points.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are currently ranked fifth in the points table with 11 wins and eight losses. They have won three out of their last five games, including the most recent one against the Bengal Warriors (41-32). Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya were the star raiders with a Super-10 each.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Surjeet Singh (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Surjeet Singh (left) with Aslam Inamdar (image via PKL)

Surjeet Singh has been the top defender of the Bengaluru Bulls. He has earned 55 tackle points from 54 successful tackles and also has five High-5s to his name.

Surjeet has scored 17 points in the last five games, making him a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs GUJ Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Parteek Dahiya (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Parteek Dahiya being dashed out by Warriors' defense (Credits: PKL)

Parteek Dahiya has been a sensation for Gujarat Giants, having scored 38 raid points and four tackle points in the last five games.

Parteek executed three Super raids in the previous game against the Warriors to complete his third Super-10 and also earned a tackle point. So, selecting him as the captain/vice-captain of your BLR vs GUJ Dream11 teams would be wise.

#1 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali of Gujarat Giants (Image via PKL)

Fazel Atrachali has been the backbone of the Giants’ defense. He has claimed 16 points in the last five games, including one Super tackle and a High-5. He scored five points in the last match along with two raid points.

With two High-5s and a 47 percent success rate, Fazel will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain in the upcoming BLR vs GUJ Dream11 match.

