BLR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 116

The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) meet the Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in Match 116 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, February 11, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Bulls' hopes of making the playoffs took a significant blow as they lost 32-41 to the Puneri Paltan on Wednesday. The scoreline could've been much worse had it not been for a flurry of points in the last 90 seconds of the match.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are a step away from booking their playoffs' berth, and they won their last match against the Bengal Warriors 41-32 as well. Parteek Dahiya came off the bench to record a Super 10 to complement Rakesh HS's solid raiding performance as Fazel Atrachali scored another High 5.

BLR vs GUJ Match Details

Match: BLR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 116

Date and Time: February 11, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Monu, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, and Parteek.

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D.

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 116

Raider - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya's explosive performance off the bench won the Giants their last match, making you wonder why he doesn't start more often. He's one of the most dependable players on this team, and while Rakesh's form has also picked up, Parteek seems a more proven Dream11 prospect this season.

Defender - Sombir

While Fazel Atrachali is undoubtedly the in-form defender, the predominantly left-raiding nature of this Bengaluru Bulls' side makes Sombir a viable Dream11 pick for this match. He's only two tackle points behind Fazel this season, and did well against the Bulls in the reverse fixture. He's another must-have for your teams.

All-Rounder - Parteek

The Bulls' left cover has picked up in form well in the last few matches and has been a consistent Dream11 asset from the Bulls. While Ran Singh, Akshit Dhull, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh offer interesting alternatives, Parteek seems the best pick.

BLR vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Surjeet Singh/Deepak Singh

Sombir/Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 116

Parteek Dahiya, Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Sushil Om.

BLR vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Gujarat Giants could confirm their qualification for the playoffs with a win in this match, and that added motivation plus their better form makes them the favorites to win this match.

Make no mistake, the Bulls have played some pretty good kabaddi recently, but their last outing against the Paltan highlighted their shortcomings, and against an in-form Gujarat side, they're likely to be exposed once again.

Backing the Gujarat defense in this match can't go wrong, be it Fazel, Sombir, or Deepak Singh. Price shouldn't be an issue in this match, but if it is, then getting budget Bulls' raider Sushil Om is the way to go.

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal, and Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Parteek.

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh HS.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. I Vice-captain: Surjeet Singh.

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, and Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Ran Singh/Parteek.

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya and Sushil Om.

Captain: Sombir I Vice-captain: Deepak Singh.