BLR vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 9, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) and Haryana Steelers (HAR) will lock horns in the 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday at 8 pm IST.

The Bengaluru Bulls suffered their third consecutive defeat on their home ground on Friday, succumbing to a 31-38 loss against Dabang Delhi K.C. In terms of overall performance, the raiders performed well in both halves, but the defense faltered, managing only 10 points.

Bharat Hooda emerged as the top raider, securing a Super 10, while Aman showcased his defensive skills with two successful tackles, including one Super tackle.

Meanwhile, Haryana suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game against U.P. Yoddhas, with a scoreline of 27-57. Both the raiding and defensive departments underperformed.

Siddharth Desai led the raiding department with four raid points, and defender Mohit Nandal contributed with one touch point and three tackles, including a Super tackle.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BLR vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Siddharth Desai (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Siddharth Desai during his stint for U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Siddharth Desai is the standout raider from Haryana. Last year, he notched up 142 raid points in 17 games, including six Super 10s and two Super raids. He failed to make an impact in the first game this season, but is expected to bounce back in the upcoming match.

In his 64-match career, Siddharth has accumulated 615 raid points, including 22 Super raids and 30 Super 10s. He stands out as one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your BLR vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Neeraj Narwal (BLR) - 14.0 credits

Neeraj Narwal trying to escape Delhi's defense (credits: PKL)

Neeraj Narwal's impact on the Bengaluru Bulls has been significant, with his versatile skills as an all-rounder shining through. However, he underperformed in the previous game against Dabang Delhi with just one successful tackle.

So far, Neeraj has claimed six touchpoints in three games, including a Super raid. Notably, his defensive abilities are evident in his four successful tackles.

Neeraj’s impressive career record, boasting 154 raid points and 30 tackle points in 50 matches, further cements his reputation as a key player for your BLR vs HAR Dream11 team.

#1 Bharat Hooda (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat Hooda in action (credits: PKL)

Bharat Hooda has been a standout performer for the Bengaluru Bulls in the past three games. Accumulating 23 raid points from 19 successful raids, he achieved a Super raid and a Super 10. He showcased his versatility with two successful tackles as well.

As far as his overall statistics are concerned, Bharat maintains an impressive 52% strike rate, achieving 20 Super 10s and 15 Super raids. Given his recent form, he will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain for your BLR vs HAR Dream11 teams.