Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers face off in the 68th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Bulls have had a pretty good season so far and sit pretty in the top half of the points table. However, they have their last couple of matches, the most recent being a close 44-46 defeat to the Gujarat Giants. In a high-scoring match, while their raiders delivered, their defending unit should've done better.

The Steelers were well beaten by the Patna Pirates in their last encounter, losing 41-32. An off-day for Meetu ended up costing them, with Manjeet picking up a Super 10.

BLR vs HAR Match Details

The Bulls and the Steelers will go head-to-head in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 68

Date and Time: November 9, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: L L W W D

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L D W D W

BLR vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami/Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 68

Raider - Bharat

Bharat has had a stellar season so far, scoring 125 raid points in only 11 matches, with eight Super 10s to his name. Expect him to trouble the Steelers' defense.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal is joint-second on the list of players with the most tackle points this season. He is the Bulls' best defender and should pick up some tackle points from that right corner.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

With the only alternative an out-of-form Nitin Rawal, Neeraj Narwal feels like the better option to go with.

BLR vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 68

Player Name Manjeet Jaideep Dahiya Neeraj Narwal Saurabh Nandal Vikash Khandola

BLR vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

In the form that he's in, Bharat is the obvious choice to pick as the captain of your team. Both teams have plenty of raiders and number of raids will be shared, but Bharat's form makes him a must-have and a solid pick.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Monu Hooda, Jaideep Dahiya, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, and Manjeet.

Captain: Bharat| Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Jaideep Dahiya, Aman, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat and Meetu.

Captain: Bharat| Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

