BLR vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 14

The Bengaluru Bulls go up against the Haryana Steelers in the 14th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Saturday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Bulls suffered a hat-trick of defeats, with the third loss coming in front of home fans against Dabang Delhi KC. In a match where they were second-best for an extended period, the Bulls were lucky to get one point from it, losing 38-31.

Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik made the most of the tentative and slow decision-making from the Bulls defender. Bharat, meanwhile, received very little support from the other raiders, as his Super 10 went in vain.

The Haryana Steelers arguably had it worse in their first match of the season, and were beaten 57-27 by the UP Yoddhas. They had very little going their way throughout the game and were bleeding points at both ends.

Although their defense showed promising signs here and there, their raiders simply had no answers to the questions posed by Sumit, Gurdeep, and Nitesh Kumar. Manpreet Singh and company have a lot to work on if they want to take something away from this match.

BLR vs HAR Match Details

Match: BLR vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 14

Date and Time: December 9, 2023; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, and Surjeet Singh.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep, Mohit (c), Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Khaler.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 14

Raider - Bharat

Bharat seemed to get back to form and was the only positive for the Bulls in their defeat to Dabang Delhi KC. Against the Steelers' defense that looked completely out of sorts against the Yoddhas, Bharat could haul big in this match.

Defender - Aman

For all the errors and tentative tackling, Aman has been the Bulls' best defender in the season, with eight tackle points in three matches. Aman could capitalize on the lack of confidence from their raiders to add to his tally as well.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal was the only Haryana player who played with a semblance of assurance against UP, picking up four tackle points. The cover defender looks like he'll get plenty of tackle points this season, and edges out Neeraj Narwal and Ashish as the best all-rounder pick.

BLR vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Aman

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 14

Bharat, Aman, Mohit Nandal, Neeraj Narwal, and Saurabh Nandal.

BLR vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

I've been expecting the Bengaluru Bulls to play to their potential for three matches now. It was close in the first two, but they were much worse than Dabang Delhi for the majority of the match.

However, looking at the Haryana Steelers' shocking performance against the UP Yoddhas, one can't help but feel that they're going to be at the receiving end of another drubbing, this time from the Bulls.

Four players from the Bulls is a minimum at this point, with Bharat undoubtedly the best captaincy option.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Vishal Lather, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat. I Vice-Captain: Aman.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Ashish and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Bharat and Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Bharat. I Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.