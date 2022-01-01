BLR vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 26

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Bulls are placed third in the points table with 15 points, having won three out of the four games they've played thus far. Their only loss came during their season opener against U Mumba.

Since then, they have won all three games and are on a three-match winning streak. They defeated Tamil Thalaivas, the Bengal Warriors, and the Haryana Steelers. The Bangalore-based club will look to extend their winning run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Telugu Titans find themselves in 11th place with five points from three matches. They have a couple of losses and a draw against their name. The Titans are the only club that are yet to register a victory in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

They drew their first PKL encounter against Tamil Thalaivas and then succumbed to a defeat against Puneri Paltan and the Steelers.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 1, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/More G

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar/Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh/Adarsh T

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, C Arun, Sandeep Kandola, Bharat-II, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Pawan Sherawat; Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, GB More, Chandran Ranjit, Rohit Kumar

Captain: Mahender Singh; Vice-Captain: Aman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar