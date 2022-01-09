BLR vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 44

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 44 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Sunday, 9 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed third in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 28 points against their name. They have registered five wins, a loss and a draw from seven games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha find themselves placed tenth in the points table with 15 points from seven encounters. They have one win and four losses so far this season, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

The Bulls walk into this encounter on the back of a convincing victory against the Pink Panthers. They won the game 38 - 31 to extend their unbeaten run in the Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous encounter. The latter won the game 37 - 33 to hand the Uttar Pradesh-based club another defeat this season.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 44, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Aman, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Surender Gill.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra