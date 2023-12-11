BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 11, 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) take on UP Yoddhas (UP) in the 19th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday at 9:00 pm IST.

The Bulls have had a nightmarish start to their PKL 10 campaign, going winless in four games. All four losses have been by seven points or less, though, showing that they have come close but have not been able to soak up the pressure.

Their most recent defeat was against the Haryana Steelers, losing 38-32. Bharat showed promise with a Super 10, while Surjeet Singh returned to form in the second half to secure a High 5. The Bulls will be happy to see their stars performing well but will want others to pitch in as well to help them grab their maiden win of the season.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas started their PKL 10 campaign with a close defeat to U Mumba. However, they bounced back in style with a comprehensive 57-27 win against Haryana Steelers. In their previous outing, they got the better of Telugu Titans 48-33.

The Yoddhas have secured points in bulk, thanks to their aggressive brand of kabaddi. It has been an all-round display, with Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill leading the raiding unit. Meanwhile, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have been consistent in defense.

The Yoddhas will look to maintain their winning run while the Bulls seek to regroup and grab their first win of PKL 10. On that note, let’s look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for the BLR vs UP game.

#3 Surender Gill (UP) - 13.5 credits

Surender Gill has been the star raider for UP Yoddhas in PKL 10 (Image via PKL)

It’s not every day that you steal the limelight from Pareep Narwal as the main raider of the team.

However, for the Yoddhas, Surender Gill has been at the forefront in the raiding department. He has delivered above his expectations, securing a Super 10 in the last two games.

Gill has collected 34 raid points in three outings, showing consistency. He's one of the players to keep an eye on and a wise captaincy pick for BLR vs UP.

#2 Bharat (BLR) - 15 credits

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls in action against Haryana Steelers in PKL 10 (Image via PKL)

Bharat has been a rare shining light for the Bulls. He has led the raiding department single-handedly with hardly any support. Bharat has 37 raid points in four outings, including consecutive Super 10s in the last two.

The Bulls are highly dependent on him to continue his form and guide them over the line. Bharat could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your BLR vs UP fantasy team.

#1 Sumit (UP) - 14.5 credits

Sumit (R) of UP Yoddhas in action against Telugu Titans in PKL 10 (Image via PKL)

Sumit has been the backbone of the UP Yoddhas defence in PKL 10. His lethal tackles have kept the raiders quiet at the left corner. In three outings, Sumit has 14 tackle points.

His best performance came against the Haryana Steelers, where he collected eight tackle points without an unsuccessful attempt. You should go for him as your fantasy captain for the BLR vs UP game.