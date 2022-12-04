BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the second match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Super Sunday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. It is an important match because the losing side will have no chance of qualifying for the semifinals directly.

UP Yoddhas sit third in the points table right now with 65 points to their name, while Bengaluru Bulls are fourth with 63 points. Both teams have three matches remaining.

The Bulls and Yoddhas are likely to finish in the top six, but they would like to end in the top two and advance to the semifinals directly.

A victory in tonight's game will keep the winning team alive in the race to the semifinals. Ahead of this crucial fixture, here are some Dream11 tips for UP Yoddhas vs. Bengaluru Bulls.

BLR vs UP Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas will meet in Match 119 of PKL 2022 tonight at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119.

Date and Time: December 4, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs UP Recent Form Guide

Bengaluru Bulls: W L L W L.

UP Yoddhas: L W W W W.

BLR vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

All players of the Bulls squad are available.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/ Team Update

Surender Gill missed the last few matches owing to an injury.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119

Raider - Bharat Hooda

Bharat Hooda has earned 229 raid points in 19 matches so far. He is currently second on the Most Raid Points list.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal is fifth on the Most Tackle Points list with 55 tackle points. He has been the best defender for the Bulls.

All-Rounder - Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal is known for his unpredictable raiding style and beasty tackles. He will be the top pick among all-rounders.

BLR vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat Hooda

Pardeep Narwal

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119

Player Name Pardeep Narwal Bharat Hooda Saurabh Nandal Sandeep Narwal Vikash Kandola

BLR vs UP Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pardeep Narwal is sixth on the Most Raid Points list, with 198 raid points in 19 matches. He will be a safe choice for captaincy in tonight's match.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Aman.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal and Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat Hooda and Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Bharat Hooda | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

All-Rounders: Rohit Tomar and Gurdeep.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal and Bharat Hooda.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Bharat Hooda.

