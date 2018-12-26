Can Bengal Warriors dethrone Bengaluru Bulls in this enthralling encounter?

Bengal's defence will have to stop Rohit Kumar & Co

Bengaluru Bulls have literally dominated the Zone B in this season. But Bengal Warriors are the only team that have come out on top when they faced the Bengaluru Bulls twice in this campaign. It would definitely be a sight to watch when these two heavyweights collide against each other.

Bengal Warriors will be hoping for the same performance that cruised them to victory against Telugu Titans. This would be their last chance to come closest to the top spot in Zone B. If Bengal Warriors can beat the Bulls today, they will earn themselves the top spot with an extra opportunity in the playoffs which will give them an edge. Bengal Warriors will host Bengaluru Bulls in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, 26 December at 9 pm IST.

Bengal Warriors are coming off a fantastic win against the Telugu Titans and would like to take the home advantage against the Bulls. The Warriors just need to improve their defence before heading towards playoffs. Apart from Surjeet Singh, the Bengal defence has been quite fragile.

Bengaluru Bulls have rested for 6 straight days after their fierce encounter with Patna Pirates that ended in a 40-40 tie. Rohit Kumar and Mahender Singh will have to perform consistently if the Bulls want to lift the title for the very first time. Pawan Sherawat has also been exceptional in this campaign for the Bulls and would look to carry on his fine form in the playoffs.

Last time when these two sides faced each other was in Match 88 when Bengal Warriors outplayed the Bengaluru Bulls and won by 44-37. The first meeting in the season also saw Bengal Warriors emerge out victorious with the scoreline of 33-31.

This encounter has many things in store for the fans which will decide how the things will pan out in the playoffs.

