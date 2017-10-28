Can Patna Pirates make it thrice in a row? Scientific Astrologer predicts the outcome of PKL-5

Astrological analysis of the PLK-5 finale

Double defending champions Patna Pirates

It will be veterans Patna Pirates versus newbies Gujarat Fortunegiants in the finale of the Pro-Kabaddi League today. History would be made if either of the team wins; but if stars are to be taken into consideration, we may have a new team winning the tournament in its fifth edition.

Defending Champions Patna Pirates are an astrologically strong team due to their prodigious captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal is the best raider of the tournament and stands in between Gujarat’s ambitions to win the title in their maiden attempt. For Pardeep it will be his third consecutive victory as a captain, probably an achievement which will be very hard to beat. Can he really do that? Especially against the strongest defense in the tournament – The Gujarat Supergiants. Seems unlikely.

Pardeep has an extraordinary horoscope with his Planet-X just entering into exaltation after 60 years. He also has Pluto in its own house. This makes it a powerhouse of a horoscope and hence he was able to lead his team to victories twice in the prestigious Kabaddi tournament.

But this time Pardeep is against Fazel Atrachali, who is captaining the Gujarat outfit after their regular skipper Sukesh Hegde being injured. This may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as Fazel probably has one of the best horoscopes amongst the kabaddi players of PKL. Fazel has Pluto, Chiron and Saturn in their own houses and Mars and Venus in conjunction, a phenomenal arrangement indeed.

Add to the fact that Pardeep has led Patna Pirates to glory twice successively in the mega event and he may find it difficult to make it thrice in a row as only legends can do that. Pardeep may come agonizingly close to being one.

The entire Gujarat Fortunegiants team also is astrologically well-balanced. Another most important factor that goes in their favour is that of coach Manpreet Singh, whose phenomenal horoscope will ensure that he not only has won the PKL as a captain during the third edition but will also do so as a coach this time.

History will be made with the Gujarat Supergiants lifting the PKL-5 trophy in their very first attempt.