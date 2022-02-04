DEL vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 93

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, February 4. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed atop the PKL standings with 54 points from 16 encounters. They have registered nine wins thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi-based club have five losses and a couple of draws this season from their remaining games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are currently placed second in the PKL points table with as many victories as Dabang Delhi KC. They have seven losses and a draw from 17 games this season. A win against Dabang Delhi would see them move to the top of the standings.

Dabang Delhi KC head into this encounter on the back of a loss against the Jaipir Pink Panthers by six points. They will look to get back to winning ways and ensure they stay atop the points table.

The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, won their previous PKL encounter against UP Yoddha by five points. They will look to extend their winning run against Delhi.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 93, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 4h February 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Bharat, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sherawat.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aman, Jeeva Kumar, Mahender Singh, Vijay, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Pawan Sherawat.

Captain: Aman | Vice-Captain: Vijay

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava