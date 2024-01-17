DEL vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 17, 2024

The 76th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Dabang Delhi KC face off with Gujarat Giants at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi KC are having a great run in PKL 10 and have been unbeaten in their last seven games. They faced their second tie of the season in their most recent game against Patna Pirates (39-39). Ashu Malik was the star raider for them with 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Fazel Atrachali-led Gujarat Giants suffered a humiliating 17-37 setback against Puneri Paltan in their previous game. Both the raiding as well as defensive units underperformed, except Sombir who executed six successful tackles and claimed his third High 5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

Sombir with an ankle-hold of Prapanjan (Credits: PKL)

Sombir has been one of the prime defenders of Gujarat Giants. He has earned 33 tackle points from 28 successful tackles, including five Super tackles.

With an average of 2.75 tackles per match, Sombir bagged his third High 5 in the most recent game and will look to grab another in the upcoming DEL vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh (right) and Meetu Sharma of Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Yogesh has been the star defender of Dabang Delhi with left-corner Ashish. Both have been leading their side's defense pretty well, executing 27 and 28 successful tackles, respectively.

However, Yogesh has displayed more consistency in his performance. With two High 5s and four Super tackles, he has maintained a 51% success rate and a fine average of 2.58 successful tackles per match.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik has been one of the most consistent raiders of PKL10. He secured his sixth Super 10, fifth in a row, in the previous game against Patna Pirates.

Ashu ranks third in the most raid points leaderboard with 113 points from 99 successful raids. He has an impressive 67% tackle strike rate and a notable 9.42 average in 12 matches.

