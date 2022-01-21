DEL vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 68

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 68 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed atop the PKL standings with 42 points from 11 matches. They have registered seven wins, a couple of losses and draws each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are currently placed ninth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 29 points from 11 encounters. They have four wins and five losses to their name so far this season. Their remaining two games ended in draws.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory in their recently concluded PKL matches and will look to extend their winning lead in the competition.

Dabang Delhi KC won their previous encounter against the Patna Pirates by three points. The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, registered a victory in their previous encounter against Puneri Paltan. They won the game by seven points.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Match 68, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Vijay, Krishan

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ashish

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Krishnan, Vijay, Vikas Khandola, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep | Vice-Captain: Vikas Khandola

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Captain: Manjeet Chhillar | Vice-Captain: Surender Nada.

