BEN vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 61

The Bengal Warriors and the Haryana Steelers go head-to-head in the 61st match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, January 7, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

The Steelers are currently in at the points table, with five wins in nine matches, but their recent form has seen a bit of a slump, with back-to-back defeats coming into this game.

They were convincingly beaten by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last outing, with a lackluster raiding effort, despite a Super 10 from the returning Chandran Ranjit.

Mohit Nandal in the right cover had another superb game. But the rest of the defense couldn't quite live up to the high defending standards the Steelers have set in their other matches.

The Warriors started the season strongly, but their form has tapered off in the last few games. They've won three games, tied two, and lost four, and are without a single win in their last five matches.

While Maninder Singh has delivered raid points consistently and is in the top five raiders' list, Nitin Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav's support for him has to be better. The same goes for the rest of the defensive unit's support for the exemplary Shubham Shinde, who has been brilliant in the right corner.

BEN vs HAR Match Details

Match: BEN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 61

Date and Time: January 7, 2023; 9:00 p.m. IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Shubham Shinde

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal (c), Siddharth Desai/Ashish, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Khaler

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 61

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder is the most consistent and dependable raider in this match, with Vinay's form too fluctuating to be considered a captaincy option. The Bengal captain should be in every team without fail and should be a first-choice captaincy pick.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Given how good the Steelers' defense is, it's a testament to his prowess that Shubham Shinde stands out as the best defender pick on paper for this match. The right corner has picked up 31 tackle points in nine matches and should add to that tally against a somewhat tame-looking Steelers' raiding unit.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal is the 2nd-highest scoring Haryana Steelers defender. The Steelers' co-captain has picked up 25 tackle points in nine games, which are great numbers for a cover defender. He edges out Nitin Kumar in the All-Rounders' position, but you can also make room for both of them.

BEN vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Mohit Nandal

Four Must-Picks for BEN vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 61

Mohit Nandal, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, and Vinay.

BEN vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a close and interesting game to watch as neither team comes into this match in particularly good form, but they started the season well and have some powerful Dream11 picks.

Maninder, Shubham Shinde, and Mohit Nandal are non-negotiable, with the differential zone being the choice of raider from Haryana (Vinay or Chandran Ranjit) and the other defenders to join Shubham and Rahul Sethpal.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Shubham Shinde, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Harsh Lad, Shubham Shinde, and Rahul Sethpal.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Shubham Shinde. | Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal.