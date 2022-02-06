DEL vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with UP Yoddha in the 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Sunday, February 6. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed atop the Pro Kabaddi standings with 57 points from 17 games. They have nine wins and five losses to their name, while three of their league stage matches ended in draws.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place with 47 points from 17 games. They have six wins and eight losses to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while their remaining three games ended in draws.

Dabang Delhi KC drew their previous encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls. The two sides scored 36 points each to earn equal points. A win against UP Yoddha on Sunday would strengthen Delhi's position at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the UP-based club won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by four points and will look to build on that in their upcoming clash.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha, Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, Sunday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan, Ashu Malik.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Krishan, Manjeet Chhillar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joginder Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Nitesh Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee