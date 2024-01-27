DEL vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 27, 2024

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Dabang Delhi and the UP Yoddhas lock horns in the 92nd match on Saturday, January 27, in Patna.

The Dabang Delhi are currently placed third on the Pro Kabaddi season 10 points table. They have nine wins and four defeats from 15 matches so far. Delhi have won their last two games coming into this clash. They beat U Mumba 39-33 in their previous encounter. Captain Ashu Malik led from the front with 17 points, while Vishal Bhardwaj picked up a High-5.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas have lost all of their last five matches, including their previous fixture against the Telugu Titans. They suffered a 49-32 defeat despite a Super 10 from skipper Pardeep Narwal.

The Yoddhas are struggling at 11th position on the points table with just three wins and 11 defeats so far this season. They are having a sorry campaign in Pro Kabaddi season 10.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh in action for Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi (Credit: PKL)

Right-corner defender Yogesh is having a successful Pro Kabaddi season for the Dabang Delhi. He has picked up 41 tackle points from 15 matches at an average of 2.73 tackle points per game.

Yogesh has impressed with four Super Tackles and a couple of High 5s as well. He picked up four tackle points in their previous game against the Haryana Steelers and is in fine form. Yogesh also accounted for three tackle points against the UP Yoddhas earlier this season

#2 Sumit (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit has been integral to UP's defence this season (Image via PKL)

UP Yoddhas' left-corner defender Sumit has been a consistent performer in Pro Kabaddi season 10. However, he failed to pick up a single point in their previous outing against the Telugu Titans.

Sumit has been their best defender with 45 tackle points from 15 matches. He has accounted for six Super Tackles and four High 5s, averaging three tackle points per game. Looking at his performances, Sumit can prove to be a valuable pick for the captain/vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the DEL vs UP Pro Kabaddi contest.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik has been in sensational form for Dabang Delhi (Credit: PKL)

In the absence of Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik has been phenomenal for the Dabang Delhi, leading them from the front. He is their best raider of the season as well. Ashu has amassed 157 raid points in PKL 10 from 15 matches, averaging 10.47 raid points each game with 9 Super 10s.

Ashu picked up 14 raid points in their previous game against Haryana. He scored 11 raid points when Delhi last met UP Yoddhas earlier this season. Without a doubt, he is the best bet for the captain/vice-captain of your DEL vs UP Dream11 fantasy team.