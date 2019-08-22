Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Bengal Warriors v Patna Pirates - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 53

Prasen Moudgal

Can the Warriors go one up over the Pirates?

On the back of momentum from four unbeaten games in a row, the Bengal Warriors will be looking to jump to the second spot on the points table with a win when they face off against a struggling Patna Pirates side in the 53rd fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors' skipper Maninder Singh has not had the best of seasons as per his loft standards, but with 58 points from eight matches, he has led the way from the raiding front while the young defensive unit have combined to bring about consistent tackle points.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have just three wins from eight matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Pardeep Narwal, who is often known to decimate opposition defenders has lacked form thus far and has only 65 points to his credit.

Given the fact that the Pirates have failed to stitch together individual performances to notch up wins, they will undoubtedly turn to skipper Pardeep yet again in their quest for some solidity against the defense-heavy Bengal Warriors outfit.

However, that would not be the easiest of tasks as the duo of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Jeeva Kumar have added might to the defense and will be key to plot the downfall of the Patna Pirates.

Bengal Warriors - Team News

The Bengal Warriors have two wins and two stalemates from their last four games and will be eyeing a win that will take them to the second spot on the points table. K Prapanjan has looked solid on the raiding front with 18 points from the last two games and will be expected to come good against the Pirates.

Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Viraj Vishnu Landge.

Patna Pirates - Team News

The Pirates have four losses from their last five games but will take heart from the fact that Korean raiding sensation Jang Kun Lee is slowly regaining his lost form and could prove to be the support Pardeep Narwal needs on the raiding front.

Although they find themselves at rock bottom, a win from this encounter could propel them to 8th spot on the points table, which could be the much-needed confidence they need as the tournament progresses.

Predicted Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Two of the best raiders in the sport will be leading their respective sides as Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh will have the onus on their shoulders to bring about a majority of the points. While both the stars have not lit up the season with their skill, they could be expected to come good in this game.

To outscore a raider such as the caliber of Maninder Singh is no child's play, but K Prapanjan's skill-set has been on display from the last few games, as the lanky raider has picked up points at will. He will be key to challenge the Patna defenders today.

All-rounders: Despite featuring in this edition mostly off the benches, young Monu has proved his worth as an all-rounder. Although his numbers do not paint a pretty picture, you could bank on the youngster to produce a handful of strong tackles, and with a tackle strike rate of 92.85%, he could be a value for money pick.

Defenders: Jaideep's credentials in the league make him one of the leading defenders this season and he has done reasonably well, with 26 points from eight games while cover defender Neeraj has essayed his role as a supporting defender to perfection, picking up 19 points of his own in the process.

For Bengal, Viraj Vishnu Landge's dashes have been a talking point and with an ability to produce quality dashes at will, he could be a good choice.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Monu, Jaideep, Monu, V Landge.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: K Prapanjan.

