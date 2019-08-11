Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 38

Can Bengal continue their winning streak?

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Telugu Titans at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad on Monday, 12th August for match 39 of PKL 2019.

The Warriors come off a thrilling 32-30 win over U Mumba and sit a pretty comfortable 6th in the points table. Jeeva Kumar pulled off a stunning tackle on U Mumba raider Arjun Deshwal in the buzzer raid to clinch it for the Warriors. Prapanjan with 6 raid points and Baldev Singh with 5 tackle points were the stars of the night for Bengal.

The Titans, meanwhile come off a win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants and shined in all departments to pick up their first win of the season.

With powerful raiders and defenders in both sides, this is sure to be an entertaining encounter.

Team News- Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors experimented by playing Iranian raider Mohammad Taghi in the cover combination alongside Jeeva Kumar but it was a major failure as he blanked and conceded a couple of easy points. Viraj Vishnu Langde can make a return to his position while the rest of the side is expected to be the same.

Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Team News- Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans were pretty good throughout and are unlikely to make any change to their lineup. They will expect better from Suraj Desai though his brother and prized buy Siddharth has delivered the goods and so did young Amit Kumar.

Vishal Bhardwaj shined in defense while Abozar Mighani and C Arun have to do better against Bengal. The defensive combination is settling in and changes aren't expected at this juncture.

Predicted Starting 7: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Amit Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

With too many raiders to consider, one main raider from each side will suffice with players like Amit Kumar. One main defender from each team will be enough while Baldev Singh or Vishal Bhardwaj can be in both the teams. Siddharth Desai, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Maninder Singh are all good captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Siddharth Desai, K Prapanjan, Amit Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Maninder Singh, Suraj Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Jeeva Kumar, Farhad Milaghadhan, Baldev Singh and Amit Kumar.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, news, points table, Pro kabaddi schedule 2019, and fantasy tips.